Orioles to reportedly dismiss GM Dan Duquette after parting ways with Buck Showalter

The Baltimore Orioles will have new leadership next season, both in the dugout and the front office. Having already decided to part ways with manager Buck Showalter on Wednesday, the Orioles have reportedly opted to do the same with head executive Dan Duquette:

Dan Duquette also expected to be let go by the #Orioles, sources tell The Athletic. Team already has parted ways with Buck Showalter. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 3, 2018

Duquette spent nearly seven years with the Orioles, amassing four winning seasons and three playoff berths along the way. The last two seasons had not went well, however, with the Orioles finishing last in the American League East both years. This season, of course, the O's finished with the worst record in baseball, dropping 115 games.

Prior to joining the Orioles, Duquette had spent nearly a decade outside of a front office after stints running the show with the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox. Known for having an analytical bent, he's displayed an ability for discovering useful players off the waiver wire or through minor-league free agency. Whether or not Duquette still has the eye -- or has improved upon his reputedly shaky communication skills -- is up for debate.

A couple years ago, the Toronto Blue Jays had interest in installing Duquette in their own front office. That opportunity later went to Mark Shapiro. Still, it's at least possible another team finds a place for Duquette somewhere in their braintrust, even if he's no longer entrusted with building a roster.

As for the Orioles, they can thank Duquette for his parting gifts: the No. 1 pick in next June's draft and an improving farm system, the product of a whirlwind trade deadline that saw numerous veterans, including Manny Machado and Kevin Gausman, dealt elsewhere.