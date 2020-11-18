The arrival of the offseason means that it's time to rank stuff. Already this winter, we've sized up the 60 best free agents, both on an overall and positional basis. There's no law that prevents us from ranking minor-league players in addition to their big-league counterparts. As such, we're going to spend the winter evaluating every team's farm system.

The lack of a minor-league season makes that more of a challenge this year. It doesn't help that some teams opted against sharing video and data from their alternate-site camps with the rest of the league. As such, we've opted against overthinking this. Our rankings will essentially be the same as they were last winter with a few changes. First, we'll exclude anyone who graduated by exhausting their rookie eligibility; second, we'll replace them with draftees or other worthy prospects; and third, and lastly, we'll present the information in a new format.

In every article in this series, you'll find a team's top five prospects as well as five others we felt like including, either because of their promise or some other reason. For those top five prospects, you'll find a quick summation of their pros (their saving grace, if one will) and their cons (their fault line), as well as beefier report and our attempt to peg their "likeliest outcome."

These rankings were compiled by talking to industry folks -- scouts, analysts, and other evaluators -- and include a touch of our own evaluative biases. Remember, that this is more of an art than a science, and that the write-ups matter more than the rankings themselves.

Now, let's get on to the top five prospects in the Baltimore Orioles system.

1. Adley Rutschman, C

Age (as of 4/1/2021): 23

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 220 pounds

Acquired: No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft (Oregon State)

Highest level: A-ball

Saving grace: All-Star ceiling

Fault line: Speed

Scouting report: Rutschman has the potential to graduate with plus grades for every tool except speed -- and remember, he's a catcher, so that's almost irrelevant. He's a switch-hitter with similar swings and skill sets from both sides. Rutschman has a good eye; the strength to hit for power; and the bat control and barrel awareness to collect a solid average. Defensively, he grades well as a receiver; he has a strong arm; and he has the makings of being a field general. You almost have to go looking for knocks against him. Even then, the biggest blemishes are … his 12 games' worth of struggles in A-ball? His past medical concerns that no longer seem relevant? How about the fact that he probably doesn't play for your favorite team? He's going to be good, very good, and he should reach that ceiling sooner than later.

Likeliest outcome: High-grade starting catcher

2. Grayson Rodriguez, RHP

Age (as of 4/1/2021): 21

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 220 pounds

Acquired: No. 11 pick in 2018 draft (Central Heights High School, Texas)

Highest level: A-ball

Saving grace: Size, upside

Fault line: Command

Scouting report: Rodriguez is a large, physical right-hander who wouldn't look out of place if he started a big-league game tomorrow. He has two high-quality pitches in his fastball and breaking ball, and a developing changeup that at last check had one of the largest velocity gaps in professional baseball. Rodriguez will have to continue to work on smoothing out his delivery, as is often the case for high-school draftees with 113 innings, but there's a lot to like here and it shouldn't come as a surprise if someday down the road he occupies the top spot in the system.

Likeliest outcome: Mid-rotation starter

3. Heston Kjerstad, OF

Age (as of 4/1/2021): 22

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 220 pounds

Acquired: No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft (Arkansas)

Highest level: NCAA

Saving grace: Adaptable swing and power

Fault line: Approach

Scouting report: Kjerstad went off the board earlier than expected, with the Orioles snatching him instead of the likes of Austin Martin, Asa Lacy, and Emerson Hancock at No. 2. Baltimore clearly believes he has a chance to develop into a middle-of-the-order fixture thanks to his above-average strength and an adaptable swing that allows him to barrel-up pitches despite a bad-ball appetite. Kjerstad sliced into his strikeout rate during the shortened season; it's to be seen if that's an improvement or a small-sample mirage. Either way, it helped get him paid.

Likeliest outcome: Some approximation of Corey Dickerson

4. DL Hall, LHP

Age (as of 4/1/2021): 22

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds

Acquired: 21st pick in the 2017 draft (Valdosta High School, Georgia)

Highest level: High-A

Saving grace: Above-average arsenal

Fault line: Consistency

Scouting report: Hall is a good athlete who could have three above-average or better pitches, including a fastball that can touch into the upper-90s. Why isn't he higher on the list? Because when we last saw him in 2019, he allowed more walks (54) than hits (53) in 80 innings. The inconsistency of both his command and his pitch quality makes it hard to know what to make of him heading forward. There's a chance he makes this look like either an under- or an over-rank, depending on whether or not he can start repeating his release point more frequently. In other words, the range of outcomes is wider with Hall than it is with anyone else in the top five.

Likeliest outcome: Frustrating mid-rotation starter, maybe?

5. Yusniel Diaz, OF

Age (as of 4/1/2021): 24

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds

Acquired: Part of the Manny Machado trade (Dodgers)

Highest level: Double-A

Saving grace: Almost ready

Fault line: Health

Scouting report: Part of the return on Manny Machado a few summers ago, Diaz has a chance to be a decent corner outfielder who starts for a few seasons until the Orioles (or whomever) can find an upgrade. He can hit a bit, and in 2019 he improved his power output by pulling the ball more frequently. It's to be seen if that carries over heading forward. One aspect of Diaz's game the Orioles hope doesn't hang around? His health woes. He hasn't played in 100 or more games since 2017. If he can change that in 2021, he'll likely end the year in the majors.

Likeliest outcome: Short-term starter

Five others to know