The Baltimore Orioles are playing their 2021 home opener against the Boston Red Sox at Camden Yards on Thursday afternoon. It is the first game with fans in Baltimore since Sept. 22nd, 2019. Approximately 11,000 fans are expected.

Thursday's home opener is also Trey Mancini's first game in front of the O's faithful since Sept. 21st, 2019. Mancini missed last season after being diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer and receiving treatment, including chemotherapy. As expected, Mancini received a big ovation during pregame introductions, and also prior to his first at-bat.

Here's the video:

Although he is grateful and overwhelming by the outpouring of support, Mancini made sure to acknowledge Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez prior to Thursday's home opener. Rodriguez is making his 2021 season debut after missing last year with COVID-19 and a related heart ailment.

Rodriguez's last MLB game prior to Thursday was Sept. 29, 2019, against the Orioles at Fenway Park. That was also Mancini's final game prior to his cancer diagnosis.

Mancini also received a big ovation before his first spring training at-bat last month.