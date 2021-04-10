Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini hit his first home run on Saturday night against the Boston Red Sox after undergoing treatment for colon cancer. That treatment required him to miss the entire 2020 campaign, meaning his most recent home run had been delivered on Sept. 28, 2019.

Mancini's home run came in the first inning on a fastball from Boston's right-handed starter Garrett Richards. Mancini hugged Anthony Santander after crossing the plate, and Santander then hit his own home run, giving the Orioles back-to-back bombs to tie the game at 2-2. According to Statcast, Mancini's home run traveled 427 feet at a speed of 112 mph. It reached an apex of 71 feet and had a launch angle of 22 degrees.

Coming into play on Saturday, Mancini had started off the season with five hits in 28 at-bats, resulting in a slash line of .179/.226/.250. Even with those (understandable) early season struggles, his career slash line was .274/.333/.481.

Saturday's home run was the 87th of his career, with all of them coming as a member of the Orioles. That ties him with Mark Trumbo and Fred Lynn for the 37th most in franchise history. If Mancini can hit 23 more home runs this season, he would finish the year with sole possession of the 25th spot on the franchise leaderboard. He averaged 28 home runs per season from 2017-19, suggesting it's a realistic target.

The Orioles came into play on Saturday with a 4-3 record, giving them a share of first place in the American League East alongside the Red Sox. The winner of Saturday's contest, then, will enter Sunday in sole possession of first place. You can follow along with all the game's action by clicking here to access our GameTracker.