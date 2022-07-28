The Orioles beat the Rays, 3-0, on Thursday. As a result, the Orioles take three of four in the series and move back above .500 at 50-49. They only won 52 games last year, 54 in 2019 and 47 in 2018, so the surprisingly joyous ride here in 2022 continues.

Nestled deep in this one was a funny and perhaps feel-good moment. The Orioles held a one-run lead for most of the game. In the eighth inning, with a runner on base, Trey Mancini hit what appeared to be a routine fly to right field. Rays right fielder Josh Lowe, however, appeared to be having trouble locating the ball as it approached him and ... well ...

It's an awfully tough sun for a right fielder at that point in the afternoon, so Mancini and the Orioles took full advantage. Unfortunately for Lowe, he took it on the face.

It was, unsurprisingly, the first inside-the-park home run of Mancini's career. The two-run homer provided some breathing room for the Orioles and Felix Bautista got three quick outs in the ninth.

Also, this is the Orioles' final home game before the trade deadline. It's possible Mancini will be dealt, making this his final home at-bat as a member of the Orioles. Sensing this might be an emotional send-off, the Orioles crowd gave him a standing ovation in between innings and Mancini came out for a curtain call.

The 30-year-old Mancini has been with the Orioles' organization since he was drafted in the eighth round in 2013. He missed the 2020 season as he underwent cancer treatment and was one of the best feel-good stories in 2021. He participated in the Home Run Derby in Coors Field, too.

Mancini is hitting .271/.346/.411 with 16 doubles, 10 homers and 40 RBI on the season. He had 35 home runs and 97 RBI in 2019.