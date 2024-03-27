The 2024 MLB season is upon us and the Los Angeles Angels will visit the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday. These two clubs are headed in opposite directions. The O's won 101 games and the AL East last season, and have more talented young players than roster spots. The Angels lost 89 games and that was with Shohei Ohtani's MVP performance. Now Ohtani's gone.

Here now is what you need to know before the Angels and Orioles meet on Opening Day at Camden Yards.

Angels vs. Orioles

Date: Thursday, March 28 | Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

Location: Camden Yards (Baltimore, Maryland)

Live stream: fuboTV (try for free), MLB.TV | TV: MASN, Bally Sports West

Probable pitchers: LHP Patrick Sandoval vs. RHP Corbin Burnes

Odds: LAA +158; BAL -190; over/under: 7.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Angels: The Ohtani era is over but the Mike Trout era is not. Trout, the generation's greatest player, was limited to 82 games by a hamate injury last season. Even before the injury, Trout was having the worst year of his career, though a .263/.367/.490 line would be a career year for most players. The Angels had an active offseason, though they didn't much more than bring in role players and relievers on short-term contracts. This has a chance to be a long, long season for Team Trout.

Brewers: The rebuild is over. Baltimore had the AL's best record last season and now it's time to contend for a World Series title. GM Mike Elias parted with some of his prized prospects to land Burnes, the ace the O's sorely lacked a year ago. Jackson Holliday, the top prospect in the minors, did not make the Opening Day roster despite a strong spring. He should be up relatively soon, however. Few teams in the league boast as much talent as the Orioles, and their AL East title defense begins Thursday.