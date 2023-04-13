The Baltimore Orioles will host the Oakland Athletics for the final matchup of a four-game series on Thursday afternoon. Baltimore took the first two games of the series handily but Oakland was able to take Game 3 and will hope to salvage a series split. The Athletics are 3-9 on the season but snapped a six-game losing streak with their win on Wednesday while the Orioles dropped to 6-6 overall.

Thursday's series finale is slated to begin at 1:05 p.m. ET at Camden Yards in Baltimore. The Orioles are the -238 favorites on the money line (risk $238 to win $100) in the latest Orioles vs. Athletics odds from Caesars Sportsbook with Oakland listed as the +192 underdog. The over/under for total runs scored is 10.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons, and it finished the 2022 MLB season on a 20-14 roll. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Orioles vs. Athletics money line: Orioles -240, Athletics +196

Orioles vs. Athletics over/under: 10 runs

Orioles vs. Athletics run line: Orioles -1.5 (-130)

BAL: The Orioles are 5-2 SU in their last seven home games against the A's

OAK: The Over has hit in six of the last seven A's games

Why you should back the Orioles

The Orioles are a team on the rise following an 83-79 season a year ago. Baltimore has been cultivating its farm system for years now and the Orioles are finally reaping the benefits with the arrivals of top prospects like Ryan Mountcastle, Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson and Grayson Rodriguez.

Rutschman enters Thursday with a .491 OBP this season while Mountcastle has five home runs and 18 RBI in 12 games to start his third full MLB season. Cole Irvin (0-2, 9.35 ERA) will take the mound for the Orioles and he's posted a sub-4.25 ERA in the last two seasons.

Why you should back the Athletics

Oakland will counter with right-hander Adam Oller. The 28-year-old has made two appearances in long relief this season, eating up 9 2/3 innings in those outings and posting a 4.66 ERA. The Athletics offense will hope in can build some momentum from a 15-hit effort that produced eight runs on Wednesday in a four-run win.

Every batter in the Oakland lineup registered a hit during the game with Brent Rooker starting the offensive onslaught with a three-run homer in the top of the first inning. Ramon Laureano leads Oakland players with at least 10 plate appearances this season with a .890 OPS and he'll have to continue to be the catalyst for a lineup that lacks pop.

