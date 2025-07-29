The Baltimore Orioles (48-58) and Toronto Blue Jays (63-44) will play on two on Tuesday with a doubleheader to make up for an April postponement. The first contest is a matinee between the AL East rivals, as Baltimore will look to continue its success from Monday it defeated Toronto, 11-4. The Orioles have now won two of three matchups between the teams this season, but these squads have alternated wins and losses over their last 11 meetings. Charlie Morton (6-8, 5.48 ERA) will take the ball for Baltimore, while Toronto hasn't announced a starter as of early Tuesday morning.

Why the Blue Jays can win

There may be no hotter hitter in baseball than Bo Bichette, whose four-hit outing on Monday followed a five-hit game on Sunday. Bichette's current 10-game hitting streak is tied for the second-longest in the American League, and he just so happens to be tied with his teammate. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also has knocks in 10 straight games, including hitting his 15th homer of the year in last night's outing.

The Blue Jays are 19-6 over their last 25 games and own the best record in the American League. They are the best hitting team in the majors, and it's not even close. Their .263 batting average tops MLB as does their .334 on-base percentage. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Orioles can win

Baltimore's bats have come alive recently as they scored 11 runs in Monday's win over the Jays after scoring 18 runs in a Saturday shutout of Colorado. The O's clearly enjoy the friendly confines of Camden Yards as the team's OPS is significantly higher at home (.776) than on the road (.657). That's a bad sign for a Jays offense which has hit 26 fewer home runs on the road than at home, despite playing just one fewer away game.

At the beginning of the year, 41-year-old Morton looked every bit of his age, with a 9.38 ERA through his first nine games. However, he's settled down and has a 3.53 ERA over his last 13 games. He'll be throwing to catcher Adley Rutschman, who just returned from the IL to have a three-hit game on Monday. Adding Rutschman back into the fold extends the Orioles' lineup, which was evident when the team's No. 6, 7, 8 and 9 hitters all homered in Monday's win. See which team to back at SportsLine.

