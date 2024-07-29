The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays meet in the first of a four-game series on Monday afternoon when they play Game 1 of a doubleheader at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Game 2 will be the makeup for a May 14 rainout. The Blue Jays (49-56), fifth in the American League East, have played well at times and are 26-23 in day games this season. The Orioles (62-43), first in the division, are 28-19 during the day in 2024.

First pitch from Baltimore is set for 3:05 p.m. ET. The Blue Jays lead the all-time series 391-334, although the Orioles hold a 185-174 edge in games played in Baltimore. Baltimore is a -189 favorite on the money line (risk $189 to win $100) in the latest Blue Jays vs. Orioles odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 9. Before making any Orioles vs. Blue Jays picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 18 of the 2024 MLB season 53-44 on all-top rated MLB picks this season. Dating back to last season, it is on a 24-11 roll on top-rated run-line picks (+877). Anybody following has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Orioles vs. Blue Jays and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Blue Jays vs. Orioles:

Blue Jays vs. Orioles money line: Baltimore -189, Toronto +158

Blue Jays vs. Orioles over/under: 9 runs

Blue Jays vs. Orioles run line: Baltimore -1.5 (+105)

TOR: The Blue Jays are 13-18 against the AL East, but 3-3 against the Orioles this year

BAL: The Orioles have won 20 of 29 games within the division

Blue Jays vs. Orioles picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Orioles

Baltimore is expected to send right-hander Zach Eflin (5-7, 4.09 ERA) to the mound. The Orioles acquired him in a trade this past weekend. In 19 starts for the Rays, he pitched 110 innings, allowing 115 hits, 50 earned runs and 13 walks, while striking out 87. He faced the Blue Jays in Toronto on Wednesday, getting a no-decision in a 6-3 Tampa Bay loss. He went 5.2 innings, allowing six hits, two earned runs, while striking out four.

Offensively, the Orioles are led by shortstop Gunnar Henderson. In 104 games, he is hitting .283, including 20 doubles, five triples, 28 homers, 64 RBI and 82 runs scored. In the three-game series against the San Diego Padres this past weekend, he was 3-for-11 with a double and one RBI. In 30 career games against Toronto, he has five doubles, four homers and 15 RBI. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Blue Jays

Right-hander Yariel Rodriguez (1-3, 3.69 ERA) will take the ball for Toronto. Rodriguez will be making his 10th start of the year. In 39 innings, he has allowed 16 earned runs, 30 hits and 19 walks, while striking out 42. In his last outing on Wednesday, he received a no-decision in the win over the Rays. He allowed two earned runs and one walk, while striking out six in 5.2 innings.

First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is among Toronto's top hitters. In 104 games, he is hitting .301 with 22 doubles, 19 homers, 64 RBI and 57 runs scored. In Sunday's 7-3 win over Texas, he was 1-for-3 with a homer and two RBI. He was 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored in Saturday's 7-3 win. He has hit Baltimore pitching well throughout his career. In 83 games against the Orioles, he is hitting .316 with 14 doubles, 24 homers and 60 RBI. See which team to pick here.

How to make Blue Jays vs. Orioles picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the run total, projecting 8.6 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the MLB model's picks at SportsLine.



So who wins Orioles vs. Blue Jays, and which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that's on a 24-11 roll on top-rated MLB run-line picks, and find out.