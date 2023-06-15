The Baltimore Orioles (42-25) will try to bounce back from a quiet day at the plate when they face the Toronto Blue Jays (38-31) in a rubber match on Thursday afternoon. Baltimore exploded for a team-high 17 hits in an 11-6 win on Tuesday, but it only mustered six hits in a 3-1 loss on Wednesday. Toronto has won nine of its last 13 games, while Baltimore had won five straight prior to that loss.

First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET from Camden Yards. Baltimore is listed at -115 on the money line (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest Orioles vs. Blue Jays odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 9.



Here are several MLB betting lines and trends for Blue Jays vs. Orioles:

Orioles vs. Blue Jays money line: Orioles -115, Blue Jays -105

Orioles vs. Blue Jays run-line: Blue Jays +1.5 (-195)

Orioles vs. Blue Jays over/under: 9 runs

BAL: The Orioles are 4-1 in their last five home games

TOR: The Blue Jays are 4-1 in their last five road games

Why you should back the Orioles



Baltimore had won five straight games prior to Wednesday's loss, giving the Orioles a 21-13 record at home this season. They are sending right-handed pitcher Tyler Wells to the mound on Thursday, and he is 5-2 with a solid 3.24 ERA in 2023. Wells has been particularly strong over his last three starts, going 2-1 with a 2.50 ERA after allowing just two runs in 6.2 innings against Kansas City last Friday.

The 28-year-old is averaging nearly one strikeout per inning after averaging just 6.6 per nine innings during his first year as a starter in 2022. Left fielder Austin Hays leads Baltimore's offense with a .303 batting average, seven home runs and 28 RBI. Toronto has struggled against American League East teams this season, going 1-4 against Baltimore and 7-16 against all divisional opponents.

Why you should back the Blue Jays

Toronto silenced Baltimore's bats throughout Wednesday night's game, and the Orioles do not have much time to recover before taking the field again for the finale. Jose Berrios threw 7.2 shutout innings in Toronto's 3-1 win, giving his team nine wins in its last 13 games. George Springer homered for the Blue Jays, while Whit Merrifield added three hits and an RBI.

Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi will be on the mound for Toronto, and he is 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA in his last three starts. He went five innings and allowed two runs in each of those contests, striking out four and walking one against Minnesota in his latest start. Wells has struggled to slow down Toronto's elite lineup during his career, posting a 6.14 ERA in eight appearances (two starts).

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 9.6 combined runs.

