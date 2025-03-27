Last week, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs kicked off Major League Baseball's new season with a two-game series in Tokyo, Japan. Come Thursday, the rest of the league will get in on the fun by celebrating Opening Day 2025.

The Opening Day slate includes a clash of American League East rivals, as the Baltimore Orioles head north of the border to visit the Toronto Blue Jays.

MLB Opening Day games are streaming locally on fubo (Try for free). Here's how to watch.

Orioles vs. Blue Jays

Date: Thursday, March 27 | Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

Location: Rogers Centre (Toronto)

Live stream: fubo (Try for free), MLB.TV | TV: MASN 2, Sportsnet

Probable pitchers: RHP Zach Eflin vs. RHP José Berríos

Odds: BAL -120; TOR +100; over/under: 8.0 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Orioles: The O's this season are aiming to make the playoffs for three straight years for the first time since 1969-71. However, the real story is October, as Baltimore has been bounced in their first playoff series in each of these past two postseasons. Once again, they'll be powered by a deeply impressive young core but perhaps limited by a rotation that GM Mike Elias has failed to address adequately.

Blue Jays: Coming off a disappointing 2024 season in which the Jays lost 88 games and finished in last place, the 2025 campaign will be a critical one. If it goes awry, then sweeping changes to the roster and front office could be in order. It's also Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s walk year, although an extension with the Jays still seems possible. If Toronto is to get back to the playoffs after missing out last season, they'll need a big rebound from shortstop Bo Bichette, as well as positive contributions from notable newcomers Max Scherzer, Anthony Santander, Andrés Giménez, and Jeff Hoffman.