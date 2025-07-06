The Atlanta Braves (39-49) and the Baltimore Orioles (39-49) wrap up their three-game series in a Sunday matinee. The Orioles seek to complete the sweep, as they are coming off a 9-6 victory over Atlanta last night. Trevor Rogers (1-0, 2.05 ERA) starts for the Orioles, while Grant Holmes (4-7, 3.47 ERA) takes the mound for Atlanta.

First pitch from Truist Park is set for 11:35 a.m. ET. Atlanta is a -142 favorite on the money line (risk $142 to win $100) in the latest Orioles vs. Braves odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 9. Before making any Braves vs. Orioles picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Orioles vs. Braves money line Atlanta -142, Baltimore +120 at FanDuel Orioles vs. Braves over/under 9 runs Orioles vs. Braves run line Atlanta -1.5 (+140) Orioles vs. Braves picks See picks at SportsLine Orioles vs. Braves streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Orioles can win

First baseman Ryan O'Hearn leads the team in batting average (.289) to go along with 11 home runs and 30 RBI in 2025. The 31-year-old has racked up a hit in five of his last six games. On July 2 against the Texas Rangers, he was 1-of-4 with a double and one run scored.

Shortstop Gunnar Henderson owns a team-best 89 hits to go with a .275 batting average, 10 home runs, and 29 runs driven in. The 2024 All-Star has finished with a hit in five of his past six games, with two games logging at least two hits. Baltimore has a 20-16 run line record as the away underdog.

Why the Braves can win

Right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. owns an electric swing, batting .333 with nine dingers and 18 RBI. He's logged a hit in three of his last four games. In Friday's contest against the Orioles, he was 1-of-4 with a base hit.

First baseman Matt Olsen has been a solid run producer, leading the team in home runs (17), RBI (58), and OBP (.372). In his last outing, Olsen was 3-of-3 with a homer and two RBI. He's now tallied a hit in 11 of his past 12 games.

How to make Orioles vs. Braves picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 8.7 combined runs, and it says one side of the money line has all the value.

So who wins Orioles vs. Braves, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.