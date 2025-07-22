The Baltimore Orioles meet the Cleveland Guardians in the second of a four-game series on Tuesday night. Cleveland earned a 10-5 win over Baltimore on Monday. The Orioles (44-55), who have lost five of six, are 22-30 on the road this season. The Guardians (49-50), who are second in the American League Central, have won eight of their past 10 games.

First pitch from Progressive Field in Cleveland is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The Orioles have won four of the last six meetings with the Guardians, including two of three. Cleveland is a -142 favorite on the money line (risk $142 to win $100) in the latest Orioles vs. Guardians odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5.

Orioles vs. Guardians money line Baltimore +119, Cleveland -142 at DraftKings Sportsbook
Orioles vs. Guardians over/under 8.5 runs
Orioles vs. Guardians run line Cleveland -1.5 (+149)

Why the Guardians can win

Left-hander Joey Cantillo (1-0, 4.17 ERA) is expected to make his fourth start of the year and 25th appearance. In 41 innings pitched this season, he has allowed 39 hits, 19 earned runs and 20 walks with 54 strikeouts. In his last appearance, a no-decision on July 13, he pitched 5.1 innings, allowing seven hits, four earned runs and no walks with six strikeouts in a 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox. In a 1-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs on July 3, he pitched 3.1 innings, allowing two hits and three walks with five strikeouts.

Among Cleveland's top hitters include Jose Ramirez. In 96 games this season, he is hitting .294 with 18 doubles, two triples, 20 homers, 55 RBI and 29 stolen bases. He has hits in six of the past 10 games, including a 2-for-3 performance in an 8-6 win over the Athletics on Friday. In that game, he doubled, tripled, walked and scored two runs. He drove in three runs with a homer in Monday's win. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Orioles can win

Right-hander Brandon Young (0-4, 7.52 ERA) is expected to start for Baltimore. In six starts this season, he has logged 26.1 innings, allowing 36 hits, 22 earned runs and 11 walks with 25 strikeouts. In a no-decision against the New York Mets on July 8, he pitched 5.1 innings in a 7-6 loss. He allowed five hits and two earned runs with six strikeouts.

Helping lead the Baltimore offense is shortstop Gunnar Henderson. In 92 games, he is batting .279 with 22 doubles, four triples, 11 homers, 35 RBI and 13 stolen bases. In a 7-3 win over the New York Mets on July 10, he was 3-for-5 with a double. He was 2-for-4 with two doubles in a 6-0 loss to the Miami Marlins on July 12. He has hits in seven of the last nine games. See which team to back at SportsLine.

