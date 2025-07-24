The Cleveland Guardians will look for the four-game series sweep when they take on the Baltimore Orioles in a key American League matchup on Thursday afternoon. Cleveland is coming off a 3-2 win on Wednesday. The Orioles (44-57), who are fifth in the AL East, are 22-32 on the road this season. The Guardians (51-50), who are second in the AL Central, are 25-24 on their home field in 2025.

First pitch from Progressive Field in Cleveland is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The Guardians have won five of the last seven meetings with the Orioles in games played in Cleveland, including three in a row. Cleveland is a -115 favorite on the money line (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest Orioles vs. Guardians odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 9.

Orioles vs. Guardians money line Baltimore -105, Cleveland -115 at DraftKings Sportsbook Orioles vs. Guardians over/under 9 runs Orioles vs. Guardians run line Baltimore -1.5 (+156)

Why the Guardians can win

Left-hander Logan Allen (6-8, 4.06 ERA) is expected to get the start for Cleveland. He is expected to make his 20th appearance of the season, including his 19th start. In 95.1 innings pitched, he has allowed 93 hits, 43 earned runs and 39 walks with 74 strikeouts. He is coming off an 8-2 loss to the Athletics on Saturday. In 5.1 innings, he allowed eight hits, three earned runs and one walk, while striking out four.

Left fielder Steven Kwan is among Cleveland's top hitters. In 95 games, he is batting .285 with 20 doubles, one triple, six homers, 33 RBI and 11 stolen bases. He was 2-for-3 with three walks and one run scored in Monday's 10-5 win over the Orioles. He was 1-for-4 with two RBI in a 6-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on July 12.

Why the Orioles can win

Baltimore is expected to send right-hander Charlie Morton (5-8, 5.58 ERA) to the mound. In 21 games, including 15 starts, he has logged 88.2 innings pitched, allowing 97 hits, 55 earned runs, and 41 walks with 92 strikeouts. In a 3-1 win over the New York Mets on July 10, he received a no-decision. In that game, he pitched six innings, allowing four hits, one earned run, and three walks with four strikeouts.

Among the Orioles' top hitters include first baseman Ryan O'Hearn. The former eighth-round pick of the Kansas City Royals in the 2014 MLB Draft is hitting .281 through 88 games this season. He has registered 14 doubles, 12 homers, 37 RBI and three stolen bases. In a 5-2 win over the Miami Marlins on July 11, he was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

