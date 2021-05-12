The New York Mets go for the sweep when they take on the visiting Baltimore Orioles in the second of a two-game interleague series on Wednesday afternoon. The Mets (17-13), first in the National League East, have been tough at home, going 10-4. The Orioles (16-20), who dropped a 3-2 decision to New York on Tuesday, are 11-7 on the road this season. New York has won six in a row.

First pitch from Citi Field in New York is set for 12:10 p.m. ET. The Mets lead the all-time series 30-16, including a 15-6 edge in games played at New York. New York is a -180 favorite on the money line in the latest Orioles vs. Mets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 7.5. Before making any Mets vs. Orioles picks, check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks. It is off to a fast start in 2021, going 44-31 on top-rated MLB money-line picks through six weeks, returning over $700. Anyone following it has seen huge rewards.

Now, the model has dialed in on Orioles vs. Mets. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the MLB lines and trends for Mets vs. Orioles:

Orioles vs. Mets money line: Baltimore +165, New York -180

Orioles vs. Mets run line: New York -1.5

Orioles vs. Mets over-under: 7.5 runs

BAL: The Orioles are 8-2 in their last 10 interleague road games vs. a right-handed starter

NYM: The Mets are 5-0 in their last five games against a team with a losing record

Why you should back the Mets



New York will send right-hander Taijuan Walker (2-1, 2.38 ERA) to the mound. Walker has been solid this year, allowing just 20 hits and nine earned runs in 34 innings of work. He has walked 15, while striking out 35. He allowed just one hit and one unearned run in his last outing on Thursday at St. Louis in a 4-1 victory. He did not walk a batter but struck out eight. In six career outings against the Orioles, he is 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA.

Outfielder Kevin Pillar has been red hot of late, with hits in eight of the last nine games. He was 2-for-4 in Tuesday's win over the Orioles to raise his average to .250. It was his fourth multi-hit game of the year. Pillar has had a lot of success in his career against Baltimore. In 87 games, he is hitting .316 with 22 doubles, 12 homers and 41 RBIs.

Why you should back the Orioles

Right-hander Matt Harvey (3-2, 3.60 ERA), who pitched for New York from 2012 to 2018, gets the start on Wednesday. He has won three of his last four starts, but is coming off a loss to Boston. On Friday, he allowed just four hits and four unearned runs in a 6-2 loss to the Red Sox. He walked one and struck out three. His best outing of late was a six-inning performance against the New York Yankees on April 26 when he allowed just three hits, one earned run and three walks, while striking out five.

Center fielder Cedric Mullins has hits in six straight games and is batting .308 on the year. He has six homers and 12 RBIs. His best game was a 5-for-5 performance with three doubles against the Red Sox on April 4. In six career games against the Mets, Mullins is hitting .440 with three doubles, one triple and two RBIs.

How to make Mets vs. Orioles picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, as the teams combine for 8.2 runs in the simulations, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Orioles vs. Mets? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line to jump on, all from the advanced model off to a hot start in 2021.