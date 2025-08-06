The Philadelphia Phillies go for the three-game series sweep when they meet the Baltimore Orioles in a key interleague series on Wednesday afternoon. Philadelphia earned a 13-3 win on Monday and followed that up with a 5-0 victory on Tuesday. The Orioles (51-63), who have lost three in a row, are 24-36 on the road this season. The Phillies (65-48), who are on a three-game winning streak, are 37-20 on their home field in 2025.

First pitch from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia is set for 12:35 p.m. ET. The Phillies have won seven of the last 10 meetings with the Orioles. Philadelphia is a -161 favorite on the money line (risk $161 to win $100) in the latest Orioles vs. Phillies odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 8.5. Before making any Orioles vs. Phillies picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model. New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 20 of the 2025 MLB season a profitable 28-23 on top-rated MLB money-line picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning nearly 60 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Orioles vs. Phillies and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Phillies vs. Orioles, which you can get in on with a DraftKings promo code or a FanDuel promo code.

Orioles vs. Phillies money line Baltimore +135, Philadelphia -161 at DraftKings Sportsbook Orioles vs. Phillies over/under 8.5 runs Orioles vs. Phillies run line Philadelphia -1.5 (+131) Orioles vs. Phillies picks See picks at SportsLine Orioles vs. Phillies streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Phillies can win

Left-hander Ranger Suarez (8-4, 2.68 ERA) is expected to get the start for Philadelphia. In 16 games this season, all starts, he has pitched 100.2 innings, allowing 87 hits, 30 earned runs and 27 walks, while striking out 95. He is coming off a solid outing in a no-decision in a 5-4 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday. In seven innings pitched, he allowed four hits, three earned runs and no walks, while striking out five.

First baseman Bryce Harper helps lead the Phillies' offense. In 85 games this season, he is hitting .266 with 25 doubles, 17 homers and 48 RBI with 10 stolen bases. He has hits in seven of the past 10 games, including a 3-for-4 performance with one homer, two RBI and two runs scored in a 7-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. He had a walk and a double in a 2-0 win over the Tigers on Sunday. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Orioles can win

Baltimore is expected to send left-hander Trevor Rogers (4-2, 1.44 ERA) to the mound. In nine starts this season, he has logged 56.1 innings, allowing 29 hits, nine earned runs and 13 walks with 48 strikeouts. He was solid in his last outing, a 1-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Friday. In that game, he pitched eight innings, allowing four hits, one earned run and no walks, while striking out eight.

Shortstop Gunnar Henderson has hits in seven of the past 10 games, including four multi-hit performances. In a 4-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on Friday, he was 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBI. He was 3-for-4 with a homer, four RBI and three runs scored in a 16-4 Game 1 win over Toronto on July 29. In 107 games this season, he is hitting .283 with 25 doubles, four triples, 13 homers and 47 RBI with 14 stolen bases. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Orioles vs. Phillies picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 8.9 runs, and it says one side of the money line has all the value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's MLB picks.

So who wins Orioles vs. Phillies, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.