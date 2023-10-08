On Sunday afternoon, the American League Division Series continues at Camden Yards. The Texas Rangers held on for a 3-2 lead in Game 1 on Saturday and now have their top two starters -- Jordan Montgomery and Nathan Eovaldi lined up for Games 2 and 3. Needless to say, the Baltimore Orioles do not want to go down 2-0 in the best-of-five series.

You can view the full postseason schedule by clicking here, and here's the 2023 playoff bracket. Now, let's get to the important stuff for the ALDS.

How to watch Orioles vs. Rangers Game 2

Date: Sunday, Oct. 2 | Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

Location: Oriole Park at Camden Yards (Baltimore, MD)

TV channel: FS1 | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

Starting pitchers: LHP Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) vs. RHP Grayson Rodriguez (7-4, 4.35 ERA)

Orioles vs. Rangers odds

Series odds: BAL +200 | TEX -240

Game 2 odds: BAL -120 | TEX +100 | O/U: 7.5

Preview

Coming into the season, Rodriguez was arguably the top pitching prospect in baseball, though he posted a 7.35 ERA in his first 10 starts. The O's sent him down to Triple-A for a bit, he made some adjustments, then Rodriguez returned in July and pitched to a 2.58 ERA in his final 13 starts. There were some legitimate ace-caliber performances in there too, and the O's will need the 23-year-old to pitch like an ace in Game 2. For the Rangers, young Evan Carter continues to steal the show. He went 1 for 2 with a double and two walks in Game 1, and is 4 for 6 with three doubles, one homer, five walks, and one strikeout in three postseason games. That's an .833 on-base percentage. More excellence from Carter and a strong start from Montgomery are the Rangers' path to a 2-0 lead.

Prediction

For the Orioles, Game 2 is as close to a must-win as it gets without being a literal must-win. They don't want to go back to Texas down 2-0 in the series. I will say Rodriguez pitches into the seventh inning and the bullpen makes a slim lead stand up to even the series at a game apiece. Pick: Orioles 4, Rangers 3