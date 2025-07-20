The Baltimore Orioles will look to snap a four-game losing streak when they battle the Tampa Bay Rays in a key American League East matchup on Sunday. Tampa Bay earned a 4-3 win over Baltimore on Saturday. The Orioles (43-54) will send left-hander Trevor Rogers (2-1, 1.53 ERA) to the mound, while the Rays (52-47) counter with right-hander Ryan Pepiot (6-7, 3.38 ERA).

First pitch from George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla., is set for 12:10 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay is -126 on the money line (risk $126 to win $100) in the latest Orioles vs. Rays odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while Baltimore is a +104 underdog (risk $100 to win $104). The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. Baltimore's Cedric Mullins is -130 to register 1+ hits, while Pepiot is -145 to register more than 5.5 strikeouts.

Here are the model's three best bets for Orioles vs. Rays (odds subject to change):

Gunnar Henderson, Orioles, over 1.5 total bases (+115)

Tampa Bay has won three of the last four meetings with Baltimore, while the Orioles have lost five of their last eight games overall. The Rays have outscored Baltimore 15-4 in the first two games of the series.

Henderson has hits in six of the past 10 games, including three multi-hit performances. In Friday's loss to the Rays, he was 2-for-4 with a double, triple and one run scored. In 90 games this season, he is batting .280 with 21 doubles, four triples, 11 homers and 31 RBI.

The model is projecting 1.9 total bases for Henderson, and gives this prop a 4.5-star rating. FanDuel has this line at +115, with the best way of making this play being via a FanDuel promo code.

