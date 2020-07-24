At long last, the 2020 MLB season has finally arrived. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced MLB to shorten the season to 60 games. There will also be a universal DH and a runner placed at second base to begin extra innings to speed things along. Embrace this weird. This season will be full of it.

The AL East rival Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox will begin the regular season in Beantown. Here's how you can watch their Opening Day matchup:

Date : Friday, July 24

: Friday, July 24 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: NESN

NESN Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) in Boston

Neither club is starting their top choice on Opening Day. John Means was scheduled to start Opening Day for the O's, but he came down with a sore arm this past weekend, and the club decided to play it safe and not push him for the season opener. Milone will get the ball instead. Eovaldi is starting Opening Day because Chris Sale will miss the season rehabbing from Tommy John surgery and Eduardo Rodriguez missed the start of summer camp after testing positive to COVID-19. He's still getting built up. Not the sexiest Opening Day pitching matchup we'll see this year.

Storyline to watch: Is this a rebuild, or what?

We know the Orioles are rebuilding. They've lost 223 games the last two seasons, 11 more than any other team, and Sportsline projects them to lose 40 games during the 60-game season, the most in baseball. The O's are bad. Real bad. The Red Sox? I'm not sure. You can't trade Mookie Betts (and David Price) and claim you're all-in on winning in 2020. The same with plugging rotation holes with Martin Perez and Matt Hall. At the same time, the offense is legit (Andrew Benintendi, Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts J.D. Martinez, etc.) and the bullpen is improved. Not sure we can call this a rebuild with that lineup. How's a "retooling" sound?

Prediction!

Why not close with a prediction? I'm going to predict an upset and give the O's the Opening Day win in Boston. The final score: 6-4. Renato Nunez hits one over the Green Monster and Hanser Alberto gets The Big Hit in the late innings.