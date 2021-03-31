The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles will kick off their 2021 seasons at Fenway Park on April 1. The Red Sox enter the year three years removed from their 2018 World Series title and now many of those core players on the championship squad are no longer with the team. The Orioles, meanwhile, enter the season in year four of their rebuild with the franchise's young and exciting core beginning to progress.

You can find the full MLB Opening Day 2021 schedule here. Information on Red Sox vs. Orioles, including live stream details, are below.

Orioles vs. Red Sox

Date: Thursday, April 1 | Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

Location: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

TV: NESN; MASN

Probable pitchers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (BOS) vs. LHP John Means (BAL)

Odds: BAL +157; BOS -172; O/U: 9.5

Storylines

Red Sox: The 2020 Red Sox finished behind the rebuilding Orioles during last year's abbreviated 60-game campaign. Now, Boston looks to bounce back after a dreadful showing. Although Manager Alex Cora was re-hired and returned to the club following his yearlong suspension from the game due to his involvement in the sign-stealing scandal, there's not much else that carried over from the 2018 championship club. For starters, the entire outfield will be different with Mookie Betts (traded to the Dodgers last offseason), Andrew Benintendi and Jackie Bradley Jr. all gone. In 2021, the outfield will be some combination of Franchy Cordero, Hunter Renfroe and utilymen Enrique Hernandez and Marwin Gonzalez. From the pitching staff, just Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Nathan Eovaldi, Chris Sale and Eduardo Rodriguez remain. Sale is still recovering from his March 2020 Tommy John surgery. Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and Alex Verdugo (acquired in Betts trade) figure to be the core Red Sox players in 2021 and beyond. The biggest question for Boston will be whether or not they can return to contention with this new roster.

Orioles: The Orioles have a few things to be excited about, or at least, they can be excited about the potential. All-Star John Means headlines the rotation and could cement his status as the club's ace in his third MLB season. Trey Mancini will make his return from cancer and if healthy, he could not only be a great comeback story but a huge boost for the O's offense. Then there's the young outfielders, 26-year-old Anthony Santander and 24-year-old Ryan Mountcastle who have the potential to become solid middle of the order bats in Baltimore's lineup. Ultimately though, this season will once again be about developing young talent. The team has a ways to go before they can be considered a true threat in the AL East.