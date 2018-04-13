Orioles vs. Red Sox odds: MLB picks, predictions 2018 from proven computer model

The Boston Red Sox have the best record in the American League and they'll try to keep their hot streak going in the first of a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. First pitch at Fenway Park is at 7:10 p.m. ET. The Red Sox are -215 on the money line, meaning it would take a $215 bet on Boston to win to return $100.

The model knows that the Orioles' offense is ice cold with a collective .216 batting average -- third worst in all of baseball. And the computer is also aware of the Red Sox's stellar pitching early on, as the team is posting a 3.08 ERA.

Baltimore is 5-8 on the season and 3-4 away from home, while Boston is 10-2 with a 5-1 record at Fenway.

Taking the mound for Baltimore will be Chris Tillman, who's 0-2 with an 8.68 ERA. He's projected to strike out three Red Sox in five innings of work. He'll face Eduardo Rodriguez, who's 0-0 with a 7.36 ERA. The computer model is predicting Rodriguez to strike out six Orioles in five innings.

The Orioles are 13-4 in Tillman's past 17 starts versus Boston and the Red Sox are 7-1 in their previous eight contests played on grass.

