The top two American League Wild Card teams battle when the fifth-seeded Kansas City Royals take on the fourth-seeded Baltimore Orioles in the first game of their best-of-three series in the 2024 MLB playoffs on Tuesday. The Royals (86-76), who tied for second in the AL Central with the Detroit Tigers, finished 41-40 on the road. The Orioles (91-71), who were second in the AL East behind the champion New York Yankees, were 44-37 on their home field. Baltimore has won three in a row and seven of 10, while Kansas City went 4-6 over their past 10 games. The Orioles have won eight of the last 10 games against the Royals, including two in a row.

First pitch from Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore is set for 4:08 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a -155 favorite on the money line (risk $155 to win $100) in the latest Royals vs. Orioles odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7. Before making any Orioles vs. Royals picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. Entering the 2024 MLB playoffs, it's on a 32-17 roll on top-rated run-line picks (+822) that dates back to last season.

Royals vs. Orioles money line: Baltimore -155, Kansas City +131

Royals vs. Orioles over/under: 7 runs

Royals vs. Orioles run line: Baltimore -1.5 (+149)

KC: The Royals finished the regular season with a plus-91 in run differential

BAL: The Orioles are 37-26 in day games

Why you should back the Orioles

Baltimore is expected to send right-hander Corbin Burnes (15-9, 2.92 ERA) to the mound. Burnes will be making his ninth career postseason appearance and third start. He is 1-1 in the postseason with a 2.84 ERA with six walks and 22 strikeouts in 19 innings of work. He has won two of his past three decisions to end the regular season. In his last outing, he took the loss in a 10-1 defeat at New York against the Yankees. He went five innings, allowing just two hits and one earned run with one walk and nine strikeouts.

Among the Orioles' top hitters is shortstop Gunnar Henderson. In 158 games this season, he batted .282 with 31 doubles, seven triples, 37 homers and 92 RBI. In a 9-7 win at New York on Wednesday, he was 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored. In 12 career games against Kansas City, he is hitting .310 with two doubles, three homers and seven RBI. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Royals

Left-hander Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.14 ERA) is expected to start for Kansas City. Ragans is making his postseason debut. In 32 games this season, all starts, he has allowed 146 hits, 65 earned runs and 67 walks with 223 strikeouts in 186.1 innings of work. He did not get a decision in his last outing, a 1-0 win at Washington on Sept. 24. In that game, he pitched six innings, allowing three hits and three walks, while striking out six.

Offensively, Bobby Witt Jr. sets the tone for the Royals. In 161 games this season, Witt hit .332 with 45 doubles, 11 triples, 32 homers, 109 RBI and 31 stolen bases. He has hits in eight of his last nine games, including three in a row. In a 2-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Sept. 20, he went 3-for-4. He was 2-for-4 with a walk and stolen base in the win at Washington Sept. 24. See which team to pick here.

