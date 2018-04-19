Orioles vs. Tigers odds, line, Vegas picks for April 19 from advanced computer model on 10-5 run

Two teams off to sluggish starts square off Thursday afternoon as the Detroit Tigers host the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch from Comerica Park is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The Orioles are -119 on the money line, meaning it would take a $119 bet on Baltimore to win to return $100.



Before you make any kind of pick on this matchup for April 19, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer has to say.



This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered the week on a blistering 10-5 run on its most recent MLB money-line selections. Anybody who has been following it is up big.



Now, the computer has simulated this matchup between the Orioles and Tigers 10,000 times and locked in money-line, Over-Under and run-line picks.



We can tell you the model likes the Under in 49 percent of simulations. And it also has identified one team as a strong value on the money line, which you can get only over at SportsLine, saying it cashes 3 percent more often than its odds imply. That gives you a huge advantage at the window.



The model knows that the Tigers' offense has started the season freezing cold with a collective .221 batting average -- fourth-worst in all of baseball. But it's better than the Orioles, who are hitting a meek .215 early on.



Baltimore is 5-13 on the season and 3-9 away from home, while Detroit is 6-9 with a 3-5 record at Comerica.



Taking the mound for Baltimore will be Alex Cobb, who's 0-1 with a 17.18 ERA. He's projected to strike out four Tigers in six innings of work. He'll face Jordan Zimmermann, who's 0-0 with an 8.18 ERA. The computer model is predicting Zimmermann to strike out four Orioles in five innings.



So which side should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Orioles-Tigers money line you need to back, all from the computer model that entered the week on a 10-5 run on its most recent money-line picks.