Teams trending in opposite directions meet when the Baltimore Orioles battle the Minnesota Twins on Thursday. Minnesota earned a 9-1 win on Tuesday and followed that up with a 5-2 victory on Wednesday. The Orioles (13-22), who have lost four in a row, are 5-13 on the road this season. The Twins (17-20), who have won four straight, are 11-6 on their home field in 2025.

First pitch from Target Field in Minneapolis is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. Minnesota is a -148 favorite on the money line (risk $148 to win $100) in the latest Orioles vs. Twins odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 8.5. Before making any Twins vs. Orioles picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Orioles vs. Twins money line: Baltimore +124, Minnesota -148 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Orioles vs. Twins over-under: 8.5 runs

Orioles vs. Twins run line: Minnesota -1.5 (+140)

BAL: The under is 6-3-1 over the past 10 Orioles games

MIN: The under is 7-3 over the past 10 Twins games

Why the Twins can cover

Minnesota is expected to send right-hander Joe Ryan (2-2, 2.93 ERA) to the mound. He is coming off a no-decision in a 6-1 loss at Boston on Friday. In that game, he pitched six innings, allowing four hits, one earned run, one walk and eight strikeouts. In a 5-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on April 27, he earned the victory and pitched seven innings, allowing four hits and one walk, while striking out 11. In 40 innings pitched this season, Ryan has allowed just 31 hits, 13 earned runs and five walks, while striking out 47.

Center fielder Byron Buxton has been red hot of late, with hits in seven consecutive games, including five multi-hit performances during that stretch. He has also homered in three straight games. In Wednesday's win over the Orioles, he was 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBI. In 36 career games against Baltimore, he is hitting .258 with 13 doubles, one triple, six homers and 26 RBI.

Why the Orioles can cover

Baltimore is expected to counter with right-handed pitcher Dean Kremer (3-4, 5.73 ERA). He is coming off a solid outing in a 3-0 win over the Kansas City Royals on Friday. In that game, he pitched seven innings, allowing just three hits and one walk, while striking out two. In a 9-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians on April 16, he pitched 5.1 innings, allowing four hits, one earned run and one walk, while fanning two.

Shortstop Gunnar Henderson has hits in 10 of the past 11 games. In Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Royals, he was 3-for-4. He added two hits, including a double, in an 11-6 loss to the Royals on Sunday. In 28 games this season, he is hitting .252 with seven doubles, one triple, three homers and five RBI. In 12 career games against Minnesota, he is hitting .256 with three homers and eight RBI.

