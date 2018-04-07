Orioles vs. Yankees odds: 2018 MLB picks, predictions, best bets for April 7

There's a Saturday matinee at Yankee Stadium as the Yankees host the Orioles. First pitch is 1:05 p.m. ET. The Yankees are -235 on the money line, meaning it would take a $235 bet on New York to win to return $100. The over-under for total runs scored is 9.5.

Before you make any kind of pick, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered the weekend on a blistering 4-1 run on its top MLB selections. Anybody who has been following it is up big.

Now, the computer has simulated this AL East contest between the Orioles and Yankees 10,000 times and locked in money-line, over-under and against-the-spread picks.

We can tell you the model likes the over in 54 percent of simulations. And it also has identified one team as a strong value on the money line, saying they win two percent more often than their odds imply. You can get that pick only over at SportsLine.

The model knows that the Yankees are built for a deep playoff run, having acquired slugger Giancarlo Stanton in the offseason and owning one of the most formidable starting rotations in baseball.

Baltimore is hoping to improve on its 75-87 record last season and return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Taking the mound for Baltimore will be Chris Tillman, who recorded a loss in his season debut against the Astros on Monday.

He'll face Sonny Gray, who fanned eight Blue Jays in his season debut while allowing one earned run in a Sunday no-decision at Toronto. The computer model is predicting Gray to strike out seven Orioles in five innings of work.

The over has cashed on 20 of the past 26 Orioles-Yankees meetings.

So which side should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Orioles-Yankees money line you need to back, all from the computer model that entered the weekend on a 4-1 run on its top-rated MLB selections.