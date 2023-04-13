Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia will be placed on the injured list with a microfracture in his left wrist, the team announced Thursday. He suffered the injury when he was hit by an errant 97.6 mph fastball from Cincinnati Reds righty Hunter Greene on Wednesday. The Braves have not yet announced a corresponding roster move.

Here is Arcia's injury. The Braves have not given a timetable for his return.

Arcia, 28, was off to a terrific start this season, hitting .333/.400/.511 with two doubles and two home runs in 13 games. He somewhat surprisingly beat out youngsters Vaughn Grissom and Braden Shewmake for the shortstop job in spring training. Atlanta signed Arcia to a three-year, $7.3 million extension on Opening Day.

Grissom is not in the Triple-A lineup Thursday (Shewmake is), likely indicating he will come up to replace Arcia. Grissom has spent most of his career at second base, though he worked out at short all winter as the club prepared to replace Dansby Swanson, and has played there in Triple-A. He's hit .366/.458/.585 in 10 Triple-A games.

The Braves have an off-day Thursday before opening a three-game weekend series with the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Friday. Atlanta is 9-4 and in first place in the NL East in the early days of the 2023 season.