New York Yankees third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera was taken off the field in an ambulance during the ninth inning of Monday's 11-5 win against the Seattle Mariners (box score). Cabrera sustained an apparent lower leg injury while scoring from third base on a sacrifice fly from Aaron Judge.

Cabrera's ankle appeared to get caught underneath his own body weight as he evaded the tag of Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh and reached back toward home plate.

"He's at the hospital," manager Aaron Boone said afterward. "I think everyone understands it was a pretty serious situation. Just praying for our guy Cabby tonight and hoping for the best." Boone added that Cabrera, who was clearly in pain, had asked Judge "did I score?" before he was loaded onto the ambulance.

Cabrera, 26, entered Monday hitting .243/.319/.311 (81 OPS+) with a home run and 11 runs batted in over the course of his first 33 games this season. He entered this season having posted a .233/.291/.352 (80 OPS+) slash line with 19 home runs and 15 stolen bases in his first 267 career games.

Cabrera went 1 for 4 in Monday's game, reaching in the ninth inning by singling off Mariners reliever Troy Taylor. He would advance to second on a hitsman, then head to third on a single by Trent Grisham. (Grisham had homered twice in the game, helping the Yankees build their lead along the way.)

The Yankees are expected to activate veteran infielder DJ LeMahieu prior to Tuesday's game. If Cabrera's injury is as serious as it appears, LeMahieu will be able to slot into third base without much friction -- either from a starting lineup or active roster perspective. LeMahieu had missed the first month-plus of the season with a calf injury.

"DJ LeMahieu could fall out of bed and hit," Boone said prior to Monday's game. "I think the biggest thing that's tripped him up over the years is the nagging, different injuries that have popped up and slowed him."

The Yankees exited Monday's game with a 24-17 record, good for first place in the American League East. The Boston Red Sox lost on Monday, meaning the Yankees will come into Tuesday with a three-game lead in the division.