Ōtani is a trap

We’ve all wanted Ōtani on our team; should he be our goal?

First of all, this GIF:

With our Admiral, of course.

Over the last week or so, we have become enamored with the idea of having Shōhei Ōtani on this Angels lineup. The cost would be cheap, the benefit could potentially be great. But is he worth it?

Recall that the Angels in 2017 were a team of two poles. We had some of the greatest players at some positions: Mike Trout, Andrelton Simmons, and later, Justin Upton. We also had some of the worst: namely, second base and the designated hitter. The pitching was actually pretty solid: we finished 6th in the AL in ERA, and before you argue that it was all bullpen-induced, we were also 6th in the AL in SP ERA. What do we need to do to contend in 2018? We need to find a second baseman, we need to somehow figure out the designated hitter problem, and possibly third base as well. Our starters are slowly but surely making their way back from the pit of injuries, and we should be stronger than last year even without picking up a starter in free agency.

What, then, does Ōtani bring? He brings a start, once every week or maybe a bit more. He also brings hitting in the DH spot. Let’s start with the hitting.

Albert Pujols, our designated hitter last year, will now play first base. Ignoring the argument that this may in fact not be a good idea (due to the limited range he might have), we are actually not comparing Ōtani’s hitting to Pujols’. We actually would need Ōtani to be better than CJ Cron, who has basically been league average over the past few years. It’s debatable whether he can be league average. In fact, Ōtani projects out similarly to Matt Kemp, Evan Longoria, etc. Are we willing to give up better defense at first base (CJ Cron vs. Albert Pujols) for a hitter who might not be better than Cron?

It’s also not unreasonable to think that we can have a Top 5 staff in the league next year (6th last year) with full seasons from Garrett Richards, Andrew Heaney, and the long list of starters who haven’t been available to us for a long time.

Now, Ōtani does project to be an All-Star starter, or even better. The closest player who put up the type of numbers he did in Japan is Yu Darvish, who has been excellent in the MLB. I don’t dispute that.

I dispute whether Ōtani is healthy enough to reach that potential. It has been very mind-boggling that very few people, if any, have been mentioning the ankle surgery that Ōtani had just two months ago. No one has any idea if this man is healthy yet or not. Although the injury is not related to his throwing arm or his throwing motion, the fact is, no one ever knows how players will come back from injury. With our Top 5 staff, is it worth throwing an unknown starter into the flames?

Because Ōtani will get his playing time. That’s what we know. On this team (and throughout most of baseball), high-profile signees get the most playing time and the best opportunities to succeed. And if Ōtani ends up hitting worse and pitching worse than our other options, well...he’ll still be penciled in the lineup by Mike Scioscia.

Let’s focus on the positions we need, rather than potentially making what positions we have worse.