'Out of the Park Baseball' simulation predicts a wild World Series, Dodgers victory
OOTP's team ran some simulations for us on the 2017 World Series
The 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers will begin on Tuesday night. This could indeed be a series to remember, as the Astros and Dodgers finished with two of the top-three records in baseball.
For those wondering how the Fall Classic will play out, we asked the team behind the "Out of the Park Baseball" video-game series to provide a full simulation. Now is an opportune time to roll out the results.
Because there's lingering concern about Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager, the OOTP team decided to include him in the series -- but only as a DH and pinch-hitter. Nonetheless, the 10,000 simulations saw the Dodgers win the championship some 56.5 percent of the time. It is, perhaps, a good sign that despite the Dodgers' extra 1,300 series wins, they're projected to win only 3,000 more games -- meaning, in so many words, that a close series is expected.
The OOTP team also provided us with a breakdown from a seven-game series. Here are the highlights.
Game 1 (series even at 0-0): The Astros take a 3-1 lead thanks to a fifth-inning Alex Bregman home run off Clayton Kershaw, who is unceremoniously pulled from the game soon thereafter. The Dodgers find a way to make it 4-3, but their bullpen gives up the lead and the Astros take Game 1 by a 7-3 score.
Game 2 (HOU leads 1-0): Justin Verlander's postseason dominance goes by the wayside, as he's pulled in the second inning after allowing six runs. Yu Darvish, on the other hand, records a quality start. Kenta Maeda pitches a pair of scoreless frames in relief, and the Dodgers knot the series with a 9-3 win.
Game 3 (series even at 1-1): With Seager installed as DH, the Dodgers pile on four runs against Charlie Morton. Rich Hill can't make those runs stand up, though, and Maeda later allows the go-ahead run to score, giving Houston a 5-4 victory and control of the series.
Game 4 (HOU leads 2-1): A wild mess of a game. The Dodgers jump ahead 5-0, but allow the Astros to claw back into it, to the point where the score is 6-5 heading into the seventh inning. Austin Barnes helps put the Dodgers up 8-5, yet the Astros are able to score a run in each of the final three innings of regulation, including a solo shot by Carlos Correa against Kenley Jansen that sends the game into extras. It's there that Jose Altuve hits a ball just over the left-field wall to grant the Astros the 9-8 win and a 3-1 series lead.
Game 5 (HOU leads 3-1): Kershaw bounces back from a so-so Game 1, allowing just a run in 7 ⅔ innings of work. Cody Bellinger and Barnes help the Dodgers build a five-run lead, and that's that. Dodgers stay alive.
Game 6 (HOU leads 3-2): A pitcher's duel. Verlander and Darvish both allow a run over eight innings. Jansen locks Houston down in the top of the ninth, and Bellinger wins it in the bottom of the frame with a walk-off home-run. Just like that, we have a Game 7.
Game 7 (series even at 3-3): The Astros pounce early, taking a 4-1 lead as the game heads into the bottom of the fifth. Yet again it's Bellinger who plays the hero, as he hits a two-run shot to close the gap. Barnes -- yes, again -- then delivers an equalizing double. In the bottom of the ninth, with the game still tied, Yasiel Puig hits a walk-off home-run to left-center field that ensures the Dodgers their first World Series parade in nearly 30 years.
What do you think -- would you be happy if this is how the World Series played out? At minimum, Puig would probably provide a bat flip that launched a thousand thinkpieces. Whether that's a good thing or not, well, that's a topic for another time.
