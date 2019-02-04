Ozzie Guillen wants to manage in MLB again and he's willing to go to the minors to make it happen

It has now been seven years since Ozzie Guillen last managed a major league club. He managed the 2012 Marlins to a 69-93 record and was fired after the season, one year into a four-year contract.

Guillen, now 55, has spent the last few years broadcasting and managing in his native Venezuela, but now he's ready to return to MLB. Guillen told Maury Brown of Forbes he wants to manage in the big leagues again and is willing to go to the minors to make it happen. From Brown:

"I would like to go back into the game and be a manager," he tells me. And while he said that if the situation was right, he'd go to the minors to manage, it's clear he's focused on managing in the Majors. "Even though I've never managed in the Minors, if I have to, I would use it as an opportunity to continue to learn the game better," Guillén says. ... "I know the game; I'm still close to it, so I see the game unfold. I watch the games now doing television and I'm still involved managing through the Venezuela Winter League."

Guillen is still close with the White Sox -- he took part in the club's FanFest event last month -- the team he managed from 2004-11 and with whom he became the first Latino manager to win a World Series in baseball history. A managerial reunion with Chicago seems very unlikely at this point, however.

These days MLB teams are skewing toward younger and inexperienced managers for the same reason they're skewing toward younger and inexperienced players: They're cheaper and generally more open to analytics and new ideas. Guillen is an old-school type, which isn't bad, necessarily. It's just not very popular with today's front offices.

Also, Guillen was no stranger to controversy during his time with the White Sox and Marlins. He used a homophobic slur about a reporter and also made pro-Fidel Castro comments. Even if Guillen is now older and wiser, and much more careful with his words, teams won't forget those comments, and they try to avoid potential headaches.

Spring training will soon begin and all 30 teams not only have MLB managers at this point, they all have their minor league coaching staffs in place as well. Guillen will likely have to wait until next season to get back into the game, if he does at all.