Osvaldo "Ozzie" Virgil Sr., the first Dominican-born player to appear in a Major League Baseball game, has died, MLB announced Sunday. He was 92.

Virgil was born in Monte Cristi, Dominican Republic, and emigrated to the Bronx as a child with his family. He graduated from high school in New York and served in the Marines from 1950-52. In 1953, at age 21, Virgil began a 17-year playing career that included nine seasons in the major leagues with the Giants (two stints), Tigers, Athletics, Orioles, and Pirates.

On Sept. 23, 1956, Virgil made his MLB debut at third base for the New York Giants against the Phillies. He played in three games that season and 96 games the following year before being traded to the Tigers. In parts of nine seasons, Virgil hit .231/.263/.311 with 14 home runs in 324 games. He primarily played the hot corner but saw action at every position except center field.

Following his playing career, Virgil spent 19 seasons as a big-league coach with the Giants, Expos, Padres, and Mariners from 1968-88. He served as third base coach under Hall of Fame manager Dick Williams with the Expos (1977-81), Padres (1982-85), and Mariners (1986-88).

"He means a lot," Juan Soto said last year. "He was the first Dominican coming to the big leagues and opened the doors for a lot of Dominicans -- and not only Dominicans, for all Latin players."

Virgil's son, Ozzie Jr., played 11 MLB seasons with the Phillies, Braves, and Blue Jays from 1980-90. He went to the 1985 All-Star Game with Philadelphia and the 1987 All-Star Game with Atlanta.