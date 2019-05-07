Pablo Sandoval pitched, homered, stole a base and made baseball history with his triple-threat performance
Sandoval truly did it all vs. the Reds
The Giants were blown out by the Reds on Monday in afternoon action that was delayed by bees. Another oddity happened, too. In a losing effort Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval made history. The man we so affectionately refer to as Panda stole a base and hit a three-run homer for the San Francisco offense:
... and he pitched!
Thanks to baseball-reference.com's play index, we can search the database for games going back to 1908 and I get 12 players in history who homered and stole a base in a game in which they appeared as a pitcher. Sandoval was the first to do it in 55 years. Here's the list:
- Sandoval, Monday
- Mudcat Grant; May 7, 1964
- Don Newcombe; Sept. 19, 1956
- Fred Hutchinson; Sept. 28, 1948
- Dizzy Trout; May 30, 1944
- Bill Walker; July 14, 1929
- Lefty Grove; Sept. 8, 1927
- Tony Kaufmann; Sept. 20, 1926
- Tom Seaton; Sept. 23, 1915
- Chief Johnson; Aug. 14, 1915
- Ray Caldwell; April 19, 1915
- Walter Johnson; May 26, 1913
First since 1964 and 12th all-time is something on its own, but there's more here. Some of those names stand out and astute readers will notice a common theme with the ones -- aside from Sandoval -- that do:
The other 11 names there are pitchers.
Sandoval is the first position player ever to pitch in a game in which he also homered and stole a base.
Even more remarkable is that the stolen base was his first since 2012 and he hasn't exactly been hitting tons of homers, either. He hasn't hit more than 10 in a season since 2014. He also didn't allow a run in his inning pitched. He says it comes easy to him because he doesn't care.
Fair enough.
Between that, rookie Nick Senzel homering twice, all the HBPs and the bee delay, fans on hand in Cincinnati saw quite the game on Monday afternoon.
