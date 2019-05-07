Pablo Sandoval pitched, homered, stole a base and made baseball history with his triple-threat performance

The Giants were blown out by the Reds on Monday in afternoon action that was delayed by bees. Another oddity happened, too. In a losing effort Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval made history. The man we so affectionately refer to as Panda stole a base and hit a three-run homer for the San Francisco offense:

With one swing, 🐼 gets us back in this game. #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/3U7vxlyq4V — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) May 6, 2019

... and he pitched!

Pablo in his last two appearances: 2 IP | 0 ER | 0 BB | 0 K#LetPabloPitch | #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/Epm6L6c99F — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) May 6, 2019

Thanks to baseball-reference.com's play index, we can search the database for games going back to 1908 and I get 12 players in history who homered and stole a base in a game in which they appeared as a pitcher. Sandoval was the first to do it in 55 years. Here's the list:

Sandoval, Monday Mudcat Grant; May 7, 1964 Don Newcombe; Sept. 19, 1956 Fred Hutchinson; Sept. 28, 1948 Dizzy Trout; May 30, 1944 Bill Walker; July 14, 1929 Lefty Grove; Sept. 8, 1927 Tony Kaufmann; Sept. 20, 1926 Tom Seaton; Sept. 23, 1915 Chief Johnson; Aug. 14, 1915 Ray Caldwell; April 19, 1915 Walter Johnson; May 26, 1913

First since 1964 and 12th all-time is something on its own, but there's more here. Some of those names stand out and astute readers will notice a common theme with the ones -- aside from Sandoval -- that do:

The other 11 names there are pitchers.

Sandoval is the first position player ever to pitch in a game in which he also homered and stole a base.

Even more remarkable is that the stolen base was his first since 2012 and he hasn't exactly been hitting tons of homers, either. He hasn't hit more than 10 in a season since 2014. He also didn't allow a run in his inning pitched. He says it comes easy to him because he doesn't care.

Pablo talks fast, that’s what I wrote down in my notebook in the clubhouse. But because this blew up and I want to be accurate, here’s the full quote: “Pitching is not easy, but it’s easy for me because I have fun with it. I don't care about the situation.” — Kerry Crowley (@KO_Crowley) May 6, 2019

Fair enough.

Between that, rookie Nick Senzel homering twice, all the HBPs and the bee delay, fans on hand in Cincinnati saw quite the game on Monday afternoon.