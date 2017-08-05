Pablo Sandoval returns to big leagues after Giants send Brandon Belt to DL

Pablo Sandoval is once against a member of the San Francisco Giants.

On Saturday, the Giants placed Brandon Belt on the 7-day concussion disabled list and called up Sandoval to take his roster spot.

#SFGiants roster moves: Brandon Belt placed on the 7-day concussion DL. IF Pablo Sandoval added to the 25-man roster. — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) August 5, 2017

Sandoval signed a minor league deal with the Giants last month after being released by the Red Sox, who still own him $42.2 million from 2018-19. The Giants are only responsible for the prorated portion of the league minimum.

In 12 minor-league games after signing with the Giants, Sandoval went 8 for 38 (.211) with one home run. That's after hitting .212/.269/.354 with four home runs in 32 games with the Red Sox.

Earlier this week Giants skipper Bruce Bochy indicated to Andrew Baggarly of the Mercury News the team was considering calling Sandoval up:

"We'd like him to continue to play," said Bochy, who discussed Sandoval among several players in a series of meetings with coaches and front-office executives Wednesday afternoon. "Pablo will continue to get his at-bats and when the right time comes, it'll happen. We feel it's important to get at-bats."

The Giants have started four different players (Conor Gillaspie, Ryder Jones, Kelby Tomlinson, Jae-Gyun Hwang) at third base since trading Eduardo Nunez to the Red Sox last week. The club has a clear opening at third base going forward, so Sandoval should be looking at the rest of this season as an audition. If he plays well, San Francisco could keep him around for 2018.

Belt left Friday's game after being hit in the helmet by a pitch. Fortunately he was hit by a 78-mph curveball, not a fastball in the 90s, which could have done much more damage. Belt left Friday's game after showing concussion symptoms, and given the team's place in the standings, they'll give him as much time as he needs to get healthy.

The Giants come into Saturday with baseball's second-worst record at 42-69. Their .378 winning percentage would be the third worst in franchise history, and the worst since the club moved to San Francisco in 1958.