Padres' 12 Days of Giving will kick off on Tuesday

The annual holiday caravan will include 40 stops throughout the San Diego region.

In the midst of the holiday season, the Padres are set to open up a two-week stretch of community outreach and service, dubbed the "12 Days of Giving." This annual holiday caravan will begin on Tuesday, December 5th, and run through the 16th, with events taking place throughout the San Diego community, from up in Camp Pendleton all the way down to Tijuana. Overall there will be 40 events/appearances spread out through the 12 days, which is double the amount of last year's 10 Days of Giving.

While no specifics have been given regarding personal appearances, there will be some assemblage of Padres players (current and former), coaches, front office execs, broadcasters, Pad Squad members and the Swinging Friar, and of course a number of Padres volunteers. If you're interested in joining in on the giving, there are still a lot of slots available for several of these events. You can sign up (or sign in) as a member of the Padres Volunteer Team here.

You can see the full list of events, along with a map showing the geographical extent of the caravan, here. A majority of the 40 stops on the caravan are closed to the public, but there are a few ways you can participate. For instance, the Holiday by the Bay ice skating rink at the Hilton Bayfront is open to the public, as long as you purchase a ticket for the rink (Padres members can get $5 off). The Padres will also be at the Gaslamp Holiday Pet Parade, in which you can walk with your pet or just watch down in the Gaslamp. And if you just want to awkwardly ogle at the players (looking at you, jbox) from the Padres and other local sports teams, you can head to the Mission Valley Target (I think) on December 12th during the annual Shop With a Jock presented by the Junior Seau Foundation.