The Padres pulled a surprise roster move ahead of their Wild Card Series clash against the Cubs. Among their 26 roster selections for the opening-round series was veteran right-hander Joe Musgrove. The 33-year-old Musgrove has not pitched in the majors since making a start against the Braves in Game 2 of the 2024 Wild Card Series on Oct. 2. That means Musgrove, should he pitch in the 2026 postseason, is set to see big-league game action for the first time in almost two years.

Shortly after making that start in the 2024 postseason, Musgrove was diagnosed with a torn UCL in his throwing elbow, and he underwent Tommy John surgery in October of that year. Musgrove's recovery from the procedure was halting and marked by setbacks. Earlier this season, Musgrove made four minor-league rehab starts, but he had his return to the Padres pushed back because of a back issue. Now, though, he's poised to play a pivotal role for San Diego in one of the most compelling first-round series of this year's playoffs.

It remains to be seen how the Padres use Musgrove, but a role in the bullpen seems the most likely role.

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As the San Diego Union-Tribune recently reported, Musgrove has shown good stuff in recent instructional league appearances and in live batting practice. "I don't know if it's the shorter outings or if we've finally reached a point where my arm is just feeling healthy. … I do feel the most optimistic I've felt at any time in the last two years," Musgrove said on Sunday.

Across his three August rehab starts at Triple-A, Musgrove averaged 94.4 mph with his fastball. In 2024, his average fastball velocity for the season was 92.9 mph.

While it's fair to consider Musgrove an unknown quantity after such a long layoff from major-league action, he's got a strong track record. In four seasons with the Padres, Musgrove boasts an ERA+ of 123 with an FIP of 3.68 and a 4.18 K/BB ratio across 97 starts and one relief appearance. He threw the first no-hitter in Padres history in 2021. Over his MLB career, he's made 26 relief appearances and an additional four relief appearances in the postseason.

The Padres perhaps boast the strongest and deepest bullpen in these playoffs, and the addition of Musgrove gives manager Craig Stammen yet another weapon. Given the uncertainty in the San Diego rotation after Michael King and Nick Pivetta, that extra oomph in the bullpen might be necessary against a powerhouse Cubs offense.