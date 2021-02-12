The Padres have agreed to terms with veteran closer Mark Melancon on a contract for 2021, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Lin adds that the deal is pending the outcome of a physical.

Melancon, who will turn 36 in late March, is coming off a strong abbreviated 2020 season with the Braves. Coming into the offseason, we ranked him No. 47 on our list of the top free agents. Here's what our R.J. Anderson wrote about Melancon:

"On the one hand, it's easy to envision Melancon cutting and curving his way to another solid season or two. On the other, his whiff rate cratered this year, to the extent that it's a little worrisome. Batters went from missing on more than a quarter of their swings against his pitches to missing on less than 20 percent. Melancon still generated a lot of weak contact on grounders, and that's more or less the key to him remaining employable heading forward."

For his career, owns an ERA+ of 141 across parts of 12 big league seasons. Over the last three years, that ERA+ has been 128 to go with a K/BB ratio of 2.90. Melancon has 205 career saves and is a three-time All-Star.

In San Diego, he figures to give manager Jayce Tingler another option to protect late leads. Likely, Melancon will compete and or split duty with Emilio Pagan and Drew Pomeranz when it comes to save opportunities.

The Melancon addition continues what's been a highly and impressively active offseason for the resurgent Padres. Already, GM A.J. Preller has added the likes of Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, and Joe Musgrove to a largely intact roster that won at a .617 clip last season.