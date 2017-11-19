Padres announce 2018 theme games and giveaway items

We finally get a fanny pack! And some other cool stuff.

The Padres recently announced their 2018 slate of Theme Games and accompanying giveaway items. Fans are required to purchase special tickets for these games, and season ticket holders who already have tickets to the games are required to purchase additional vouchers in order to receive each Theme Game’s giveaway item. They’ve been doing these games more and more each year for the past few years, seemingly as a way to make more money off of a limited number of promotional giveaways, which has caused the responses to these games to be mixed.

Theme game giveaways next season will range from the more standard wearable items like hats and tshirts to less practical, but more unique items like bobbleheads, wine stoppers, and even a replica trophy. In my opinion, all of the best giveaway items will be part of the Wayback Wednesday series, which will pay homage to the 1998 NL Champion Padres. In addition to the aforementioned replica trophy to commemorate that ‘98 team, there will be a pinstriped Tony Gwynn replica jersey, replica Championship rings, a ‘98 Championship team pennant, and - my personal favorite - a fanny pack!

Some of the other Theme Games include Star Wars Night, Christmas in July, Country Night, Out at the Park, and different heritage nights. You can view the full list of Theme Games/Giveaways and purchase tickets here. The Padres will also release their regular promotional schedule at a later date. It will include things like Beerfests, Kidsfests, fireworks, and other non-exclusive giveaways.

Which Theme Games are you looking forward to the most?