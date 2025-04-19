Two West division interleague foes go head-to-head Saturday when the San Diego Padres visit the Houston Astros. The Astros took the first game of the series 6-4 on Friday, and a win Saturday would get Houston back to .500 at 10-10. The Padres, meanwhile, have gotten off to a stellar start at 15-5, which is the best mark in baseball. San Diego is just 3-4 on the road, however, and Houston is 5-5 at home.

The Padres are -113 money line favorites (bet $113 to win $100), according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Astros are -107 (bet $107 to win $100). To see expert picks for every top MLB game, as well as which way the model is leaning after thousands of simulations, make sure to visit SportsLine.

The Padres send ace Michael King to the mound, while the Astros counter with young right-hander Hayden Wesneski. King is coming off a complete game two-hit shutout of the Colorado Rockies and sports a 2.42 ERA. Wesneski's ERA is 4.00. Saturday will be his fourth start of the year, and he's coming off back-to-back quality starts (at least six innings pitched with three earned runs allowed or fewer). King's strikeout over/under at DraftKings is set at 6.5, with the Over priced at +120 and the Under at -155. Wesneski's prop is 4.5, with the Over at -150 and the Under at +115.

There are plenty of other prop bets to wager on for this game, including on the hitting side with home run hitters. San Diego's Fernando Tatis Jr., who has slugged six home runs already this year, has the shortest odds to go yard at +275. Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez is next up at +370, followed closely by Padres third baseman Manny Machado at +380. Jose Altuve (+750) and Brendan Rodgers (+850) have each homered off King before.

Now, let's take a closer look at the SportsLine model's projections for Saturday's Padres-Astros matchup.

SAN DIEGO PADRES at HOUSTON ASTROS | 4/19 | 7:10 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Astros -107

Houston wins in 49% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Astros +1.5 (-176)

Houston covers in 67% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 7.5 runs

The Over hits in 61% of simulations

Projected score: Padres 4.5, Astros 4.3