⚾ Good morning to all but especially to …

THE PADRES AND GM A.J. PRELLER

A.J. Preller led off our list of the MLB's biggest deadline winners and losers. The Padres' veteran GM was a slam dunk deadline winner after acquiring former Athletics closer Mason Miller (and lefty JP Spears) for four prospects that includes Leo De Vries, one of MLB's top-ranked prospects.

San Diego also added much-needed depth to its lineup by acquiring Ryan O'Hearn and Ramón Laureano from the Orioles. Preller also improved the team's situation behind the plate with the acquisition of former Royal Freddy Fermin.

It's clear that the Padres are putting their best foot forward as far as the playoffs are concerned. San Diego entered Thursday three games ahead of the Reds for the final NL wild card spot.

👋 And not such a good morning for …

TERRY McLAURIN AND THE COMMANDERS

Washington's No. 1 wideout has reportedly requested a trade as Terry McLaurin continues to seek a new contract. While several teams have reportedly considered trading for him, the Commanders have shown no interest in moving the two-time Pro Bowl player.

It's easy to see why Washington reportedly has no interest in dealing McLaurin. Still just 29 years old, McLaurin has topped 1,000 yards in each of the last five years. Last year, McLaurin played an big part in Washington reaching the NFC title game for the first time in 33 years. He also helped Jayden Daniels have one of the best rookie seasons by a quarterback in NFL history.

If Washington has a change of heart, rest assured that there will be plenty of teams that would want McLaurin's services. We came up with a few possible landing spots, including the three-time defending AFC champions.

🏈 Jayden Daniels is a comfy Commander

Despite McLaurin's holdout and trade request, Jayden Daniels is focused on the positive things that are happening in Washington. He recently opened up about how much more comfortable he feels entering his second season in Kliff Kingsbury's offense. Kingsbury is back for his second season in D.C. despite his desire to be a coach again at some point down the road.

"Just being more comfortable in the offense with another year under my belt in the system," Daniels said on Thursday. "I understand what Kliff is calling and what we're trying to accomplish on offense. I got different tools in my tool belt ... to get to different protections and different runs against certain looks. Yeah, most certainly night and day."

🏀 Could a Warrior be the next King?

Warriors guard Jonathan Kuminga reportedly wants to join forces with the Kings, who are said to have offered him a starting role.

In theory, this seems like an easy transaction, given Kuminga's desire to play for Sacramento and the Kings' desire to sign him. It's not that easy, however, as the Kings do not currently have the cap space to sign him. Because of that, they'd have to work out a sign-and-trade with the Warriors, who at this point have not been compelled to move their 23-year-old forward.

Kuminga would be a great addition for Sacramento if they can pull this off. While a sprained ankle sidelined him for more than 30 games last year, Kuminga played well when he was on the court, averaging 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He averaged 9.3 points per game as a rookie when Golden State won its most recent NBA title.

And, perhaps, not surprisingly, our James Herbert says the Warriors are one of six NBA teams that still have a lot of work left to do this offseason.

📺 What we're watching this weekend

Friday

⛳ Wyndham Championship Round 2: Here's how to watch.

⚾ Astros at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. on Apple TV+

🏀 Mercury at Dream, 7:30 p.m. on ION

⚾ Dodgers at Rays, 7:35 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ Angel City FC at Seattle Reign FC, 10:30 p.m. on Paramount+

Saturday

⛳ Wyndham Championship Round 3: Here's how to watch.

🏀 BIG3 -- Week 8, 1 p.m. on CBS (Here's a preview.)

⚾ Orioles at Cubs, 2:40 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Lynx at Aces, 3 p.m. on ABC

🤼 WWE SummerSlam, 7 p.m. on Peacock

⚽ Leagues Cup: Necaxa at Inter Miami, 7 p.m. on MLS Season Pass

⚾ Braves vs. Reds at Bristol Motor Speedway, 7:15 p.m. on FOX

Sunday

⛳ Wyndham Championship Round 4: Here's how to watch.

⚾ Giants at Mets, 1:40 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 Fever at Storm, 3 p.m. on ABC

🏀 Mercury at Sky, 6 p.m. on WNBA League Pass

🏀 Valkyries at Aces, 6 p.m. on WNBA League Pass

⚾ Tigers at Phillies, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🤼 WWE SummerSlam, 7 p.m. on Peacock