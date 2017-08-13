Padres extend the contract of manager Andy Green through 2021 season

The Padres on Sunday morning announced that they have extended the contract of manager Andy Green.

"Throughout the past two seasons, Andy has consistently proven to us his leadership abilities and strong character," said general manager A.J. Preller in a statement. "Andy's knowledge of the game and passion for his players has earned him respect in the clubhouse and throughout the organization. As we continue to build a system that produces winning baseball from top to bottom, I am confident that Andy provides the leadership and stability needed to deliver a championship to San Diego."

Green, 40, took over as manager prior to the 2016 season in San Diego and hasn't really had much success in wins and losses. The Padres were 68-94 last season and sit 51-65 right now. Of course, they've had an utter lack of big-league talent and seem to be overachieving this season (I wrote about this recently). There's only so much a manager can do, and it appears the Padres' brass likes what Green has been doing.

"We remain committed to our plan to build a championship team with homegrown talent, and we are confident in the direction we are moving as an organization," said chairman Ron Fowler and managing partner Peter Seidler. "Andy is invested in the development of our players at all levels, both as athletes and as people. His managerial style is characterized by intelligence, preparation and integrity, and he has continually proven himself to be the right person to lead this young team. We look forward to him managing, motivating and teaching the many waves of talent that we know are on their way to San Diego."

Green's contract was through the 2018 season and he's been extended through 2021, reports AJ Cassavell of padres.com.

As such, Green has time to watch the young talent at the big-league level and from the Padres' farm system develop.