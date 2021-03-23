San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. left Tuesday's exhibition contest against the Cincinnati Reds in the third inning with left shoulder discomfort. He will be re-evaluated on Wednesday, according to MLB.com's AJ Cassavell. Tatis is officially day-to-day, though he told the Padres staff he "probably" would've been able to play in-season, per Cassavell.

Tatis departed after making what appeared to be a routine defensive play. He ranged a few steps to his right on a grounder, made a backhanded stop, then threw to first in time to record the out. At no time did Tatis leave his feet or make an unusual movement.

It seems unlikely, based on what is known at this point, that Tatis' availability for the regular season will be impacted. The Padres are scheduled to kick off their campaign at home against the Diamondbacks on Thursday, April 1.

Tatis is entering his third full season in the majors. In the first two, he batted .301/.374/.582 (154 OPS+) with 39 home runs and 27 stolen bases (on 36 tries). Tatis has also accumulated 6.9 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball Reference's calculations. He finished third in Rookie of the Year voting in 2019, and then fourth in Most Valuable Player Award voting last fall. He did, however, win his first career Silver Slugger Award.

Over the offseason, Tatis agreed to a long-term extension with the Padres that will pay him at least $340 million over the next 13 seasons. The Tatis extension was the crown jewel on an impressive and busy offseason that saw San Diego acquire Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, Joe Musgrove and others in an attempt to gain ground on the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

As a result, the Padres will enter the season regarded as one of the top teams in the majors. SportsLine's projections have San Diego finishing with 88 wins, or enough to foresee them having an 85.3 percent shot at making the postseason.