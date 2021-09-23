San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. became just the fifth player in franchise history to record a 40-homer season on Wednesday, when he launched a solo shot in the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants.

Tatis, who won't turn 23 until January, did the deed against left-handed reliever Jarlin García. The ball left Tatis' bat with a 106.1 mph exit velocity and traveled an estimated 393 feet, according to Statcast's calculations. Here's a look:

Tatis is the first Padres player to conquer the 40-home-run summit since Adrián González did it in 2009. The other three Padres to hit 40 home runs all did it prior to the opening of Petco Park to begin the 2004 season.

Greg Vaughn set the single-season franchise record in 1998 when he launched 50 home runs in an All-Star campaign. (Vaughn was subsequently traded to the Cincinnati Reds after that season.) The other two 40-homer seasons in Padres history were recorded by third basemen: Ken Caminiti in 1996 and Phil Nevin in 2001.

Though Tatis will not appear in his 300th regular season contest until next season, he's quickly ascending the Padres' career home-run leaderboard. Indeed, Wednesday's blast was his 79th. It's at least conceivable that a hot final week-plus of the season could leave him with 82 home runs, or tied for the 15th-most in franchise history.

Even if Tatis fails to homer again this season, he's all but certain to crack the franchise's top-10 next year. The 10th spot currently belongs to Chase Headley, who hit 87 home runs during his Padres career.

Tatis will have to wait longer to break into the top five. The legendary Tony Gwynn holds down the fifth spot with 135 home runs as a member of the San Diego franchise. The No. 1 spot, meanwhile, is occupied by Nate Colbert, who homered 163 times with the Padres.

Tatis, by virtue of signing a 14-year extension with the Padres in February, seems likely to obliterate Colbert's record in due time.