Padres fire Andy Green: Eight candidates to become the next manager in San Diego

The first manager of 2019 has been fired. On Saturday, the San Diego Padres announced manager Andy Green has been let go after four seasons with the team. His contract was extended in 2017 and runs through 2021.

"I want to thank Andy for his tireless work and dedication to the Padres over the last four seasons," GM A.J. Preller said in a statement. "This was an incredibly difficult decision, but one we felt was necessary at this time to take our organization to the next level and expedite the process of bringing a championship to San Diego. Our search for a new manager will begin immediately."

The Padres job figures to be very desirable. It's a great city with a great ballpark, first and foremost, plus the club has a deep farm system and a talented young roster than includes Fernando Tatis Jr., Chris Paddack, and Manny Machado, among others. You don't have to try too hard to see San Diego as a contender in the near future.

Here are eight possible candidates for the Padres managerial opening now that Green has been let go.

Rod Barajas, Padres interim manager

Barajas is in his first season as Padres bench coach and he will serve as the interim manager through the end of the season. Prior to this year, the former big league backstop managed San Diego's Triple-A affiliate for three seasons, so he's been working with many of the team's young players for years. Those relationships are already in place.

Josh Bard, Yankees bench coach

Now in Year 2 as Aaron Boone's bench coach, Bard checks all the boxes for the modern manager. He has front-office experience and is well-versed in analytics, and has worked directly with players as a bullpen coach with the Dodgers and now a bench coach with the Yankees. Bard played for the Padres from 2006-08.

Carlos Beltran, Yankees special advisor

Carlos Beltran will be an MLB manager one day. USATSI

Beltran has made it no secret he would like to manage one day and, in fact, he interviewed for the Yankees opening two years ago. He now works in New York's front office and is highly respected throughout baseball. Beltran is someone who could have a big (and immediate) impact on San Diego's up-and-coming young players.

Eric Chavez, Angels special assistant

Long considered a future manager, Chavez has picked up some front office experience with the Angels the last few years and he even spent some time managing their Triple-A affiliate last year. He has been connected to several managerial openings the last two years and was known as a great clubhouse leader as a player.

Joe Espada, Astros bench coach

Similar to Bard, Espada checks all the boxes. He has front office and scouting experience (Yankees), and has served in a variety of coaching capacities with several teams (Marlins, Yankees, Astros). Espada knows the modern game -- not surprising given his time with the Yankees and Astros -- and relates well to young players.

Joe Girardi, MLB Network analyst

The Padres have opened their wallet to sign Machado and Eric Hosmer in recent years. Would they do the same for a manager? Girardi has not managed since being let go by the Yankees two years ago, but it is no secret he wants back in the game, and he did interview with the Rangers last year. Girardi has great managerial chops and would command instant respect.

Raul Ibanez, Dodgers special assistant

Ibanez is considered a future managerial star. He was highly respected as a player and lauded for the way he mentored young players. Ibanez currently works in the Dodgers front office and thus it is far to assume he is familiar with analytics and the modern game. Expect to hear his name connected to many managerial openings in the future.

Joe Maddon, Cubs manager

Hey, why not? The Cubs might miss the postseason and Maddon is in the final year of his contract, and it is looking more and more likely the two sides will part ways barring anything short of a World Series win. The Padres have gone for several big name players in recent years and could go for a big name manager next.