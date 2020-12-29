The San Diego Padres were a good team on Christmas Day. Two blockbuster trades just 48 hours later, and they're suddenly among baseball's best before New Year's Day. The Padres, by acquiring Blake Snell and Yu Darvish, have bolstered their rotation and cemented their status as serious 2021 World Series contenders.

Projection systems are high on the Padres, and so are the oddsmakers. After getting Darvish and Snell -- and in the process keeping their highly ranked farm system mostly intact -- the Padres have the third-best odds to win the 2021 World Series. William Hill Sportsbook gives the Padres +900 (9/1) chances of winning next season's Fall Classic. Only the division rival and defending champion Dodgers (+425) and the Yankees (+550) have better odds as the calendar flips to 2021.

In addition to acquiring two ace-level starters, San Diego also reportedly signed Korean infielder Ha-Seong Kim to boost their depth. Pairing those additions with an already talent-stacked roster led by perennial MVP candidate Fernando Tatis Jr. gives the Padres a wide-open window of World Series contention.

The Padres ended a 14-year playoff drought in 2020 as their 37-23 record qualified them for the expanded postseason. They can expect to be playing in October for years to come.

You can find a full list of 2021 World Series odds below.

2021 World Series odds

(via William Hill Sportsbook as of Dec. 29, 2020)