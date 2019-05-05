Padres' Hunter Renfroe smashes 429-foot walk-off grand slam vs. Dodgers' Kenley Jansen
It was nearly a gut punch of a weekend for the Padres
The Padres were staring down a sweep at the hands of the Dodgers in which the Padres really should have won all three games on Sunday afternoon. Instead, Hunter Renfroe helped salvage the series finale with arguably the most exciting play in baseball: a walk-off grand slam.
The blast, which went 429 feet according to StatCast, was quite a moment. As noted previously, this really saved the Padres from a pretty soul-crushing weekend.
Friday: The Padres led, 3-0, through four innings. The Dodgers got one run in each the fifth, sixth and seventh before closer Kirby Yates gave up the go-ahead run in the ninth.
Saturday: The Padres had a 3-1 lead through five before coughing up a five-spot to the Dodgers in the top of the sixth. Still, the Padres battled back with three of their own in the bottom half of the inning to tie it. Yates then allowed the go-ahead run after a single, walk, hit by pitch and walk.
Sunday: The Padres were up 4-0 through four innings. The Dodgers then got three in the top of the fifth inning and Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer in the top of the eighth.
Man, that would have been such a rough series, especially since the Padres entered just 1 1/2 games back with hopes of taking over first place. At least Renfroe helped salvage Sunday's victory.
