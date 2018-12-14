Padres, Ian Kinsler agree on two-year, $8 million deal, report says

The San Diego Padres reportedly added some needed infield depth on Friday. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Padres have agreed to terms with veteran second baseman Ian Kinsler on a two-year contract that will pay him $8 million. The deal also reportedly includes a club option.

Kinsler, 36, is coming off a 2018 season in which he batted .240/.301/.380 (87 OPS+) in a combined 128 games for the Angels and Red Sox. While the bat is in decline (he's got a 108 OPS+ for his career), Kinsler thanks to his plus glove and occasional usefulness on the bases was still able to put up a WAR of 2.5 last season. The Padres in 2018 got an OPS of just .641 from their second basemen. Kinsler should at least approximate that while also bringing Gold Glove defense to the position.

The Padres are beginning to emerge from a deep rebuild -- recall that they also signed Eric Hosmer last offseason -- and they could be a dark-horse team on the free agent market the rest of the way. In other words, the Kinsler signing probably won't be their biggest move the rest of the way.

As for Kinsler, he's got a shot to get to 60 career WAR at some point during the 2018 season.