Current San Diego Padres infielder Jose Iglesias has been suspended one game and fined for "unprofessional conduct" toward umpires as they exited the field following the team's loss to the Chicago Cubs in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series last week, MLB announced Friday. Xander Bogaerts received a fine as well.

Soon after the Game 3 loss at Wrigley Field, video emerged of Bogaerts and Iglesias berating home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn as he exited the field. The confrontation was heated enough that Iglesias had to be held back.

The confrontation likely stems from a called strike against Bogaerts in the ninth inning of the Game 3 loss. With the Padres down 3-1, Bogaerts took a down and away fastball in a 3-2 count that was called strike three. Rather than reach base with zero outs and bring the tying run to the plate, Bogaerts struck out. Here's the pitch:

The pitch was inside Statcast's generic strike zone, which is not adjusted for player height. The ABS challenge system, which will take effect next season, will be adjusted for every player's height. Baseball America found the pitch was below the adjusted zone and would have been overturned upon a replay. Reyburn made a bad call.

Iglesias, 36 in January, will be a free agent this offseason. Unless the one-game suspension is overturned on appeal, he will have to serve it next season with whatever team he signs this winter. After hitting .229/.298/.294 this year and not signing with San Diego until after spring training opened, it's not certain Iglesias will find a new team this winter.

The Padres went 90-72 this season and were the NL's second wild card team. They were eliminated by the Cubs in the double-elimination Game 3.