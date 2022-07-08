The San Diego Padres announced Friday that outfielder Jurickson Profar suffered a concussion and neck strain in a collision with shortstop C.J. Abrams that occurred during Thursday's game against the San Francisco Giants when Profar and Abrams each pursued a pop-up off the bat of Tommy La Stella. Profar, who was taken to a local hospital for testing, has since been discharged and is said to be resting.

While the ball was caught by a running Abrams to record the out, he and Profar were unable to avoid running into one another. Profar took the brunt of the hit to the side of his face and jaw. Warning to anyone who doesn't handle viewing injuries well, this is rough: Here's the play and here's a slower look that isolates the impact Profar took.

Both players were immediately on the ground in pain and Profar remained there for a bit, holding the side of his head and jaw. But then the situation turned even scarier. Profar eventually attempted to walk off the field under his own power but stumbled and appeared to lose consciousness before collapsing on the field.

Several minutes later, he was carted off the field with his head and neck immobilized. He did fist bump a few teammates and before being taken off the field in the stretcher seemed alert. He was later taken to UC San Diego Health for additional testing -- testing that confirmed the aforementioned injuries.

After serving as a utility man for the last several seasons, Profar has settled in as the everyday left fielder for the Padres this season and, more recently, has held down the leadoff spot. He's hitting .242/.343/.397 with 20 doubles, two triples, eight homers, 38 RBI, 50 runs and four steals.