The San Diego Padres are set to face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers (in Texas) Tuesday night for Game 1 of the NLDS. The Padres' starter for the game has been up in the air for days, given the injuries to their front end starters. All signs point to one of them being able to go, however, as multiple reports (Jon Morosi) indicate that the likely starter is right hander Mike Clevinger.

Clevinger, 29, was acquired by the Padres in front of the trade deadline from Cleveland and he's got he look of a possible postseason ace. From 2017-19, Clevinger posted a 2.96 ERA. In eight starts this season, Clevinger was 3-2 with a 3.02 ERA (149 ERA+), 1.15 WHIP and 40 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings.

Since an excellent outing on Sept. 13 -- a two-hit shutout in seven innings on the front end of a doubleheader -- Clevinger only managed one inning pitched on Sept. 23, due to an elbow strain. He threw 12 pitches in that outing, but has been said to be doing well in "high intensity" bullpen sessions in the past several days.

The Padres still don't appear to be at full strength in the rotation, as Cy Young contender Dinelson Lamet remains injured and it sounds like he's unlikely to join Clevinger in the rotation for the NLDS, due to biceps tightness.

That would leave the Padres with a best-of-five NLDS rotation of Clevinger, Chris Paddack, Zach Davies and two question marks. Perhaps the Padres start Craig Stammen and go with a bullpen game in Game 4 just like they did in Game 3 of the wild card round. Clevinger coming back on short rest for Game 5 is doable as long as he can stay healthy, but it's a gamble. If Lamet is left off the NLDS roster but somehow gets himself ready, he could replace someone -- but that someone would then be ineligible for the NLCS roster, should the Padres win.

For now, though, it appears the Padres have good news with Clevinger getting the ball in Game 1.