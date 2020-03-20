Padres lose hard-throwing setup man Andres Munoz to Tommy John surgery
Munoz was expected to be part of San Diego's bullpen in 2019
The San Diego Padres have lost a key member of their rebuilt bullpen. Friday afternoon the Padres announced hard-throwing right-hander Andres Munoz has undergone Tommy John surgery and will miss the entire 2020 season. Righty pitching prospect Reggie Lawson had the surgery as well, the team announced.
Munoz, 21, was called up to San Diego's bullpen last July and electric, striking out 30 batters in 23 innings. That earned him the eighth inning role behind All-Star closer Kirby Yates by the end of the season. Munoz is one of the hardest throwers in professional baseball -- his fastball averaged 100.1 mph last season and topped out at 103.1 mph.
The Tommy John surgery is not entirely unexpected. Munoz has a history of arm problems -- he threw a career high 58 2/3 innings last season, more than double his previous career high (26 in 2017) -- and he received a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow in early 2018. Last year was the year he stayed healthy for more than a few weeks at a time.
Even without Munoz, the Padres figure to have one of the game's best bullpens in 2020. FanGraphs projections have it as the second best bullpen in baseball (5.5 WAR) behind only the Yankees (5.9 WAR). This is what new manager Jayce Tingler's relief crew now looks like without Munoz:
- Closer: RHP Kirby Yates
- Setup: RHP Emilio Pagan, LHP Drew Pomeranz
- Middle: RHP Javy Guerra, RHP Pierce Johnson, RHP Craig Stammen, LHP Matt Strahm
- Long: RHP Luis Perdomo
That still leaves righties Trey Wingenter and Gerardo Reyes, and lefty Jose Castillo, in Triple-A as depth. The Padres would be more dangerous with Munoz throwing gas in the middle innings, though they have the depth to withstand the injury. They're loaded with power arms and can shuttle guys back and forth to the minors.
These days Tommy John surgery comes with a 14-16 month rehab timetable. That puts Munoz on track to rejoin the Padres at the 2021 All-Star Game or thereabouts. Tommy John surgeries typically peak in spring training as pitchers ramp up their throwing. This spring Tyler Beede, Chris Sale, Luis Severino, and Joey Wentz all required Tommy John surgery.
Our Fantasy Baseball Draft Kit is like having the Fantasy Baseball Today crew by your side while you are building your team. Here's how to download it.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Samson: Why Sale extension was a mistake
David Samson weighed in on the less than ideal situation that the Red Sox find themselves in
-
Yankees’ Aaron Judge has collapsed lung
So far, so good with Judge's recovery while baseball is paused over the coronavirus pandemic
-
Timeline: COVID-19 impact on baseball
The COVID-19 virus has put Opening Day on hold indefinitely
-
2020 AL East odds, picks: Fade Rays
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2020 MLB schedule 10,000 times.
-
What USA roster for WBC could look like
Here's what Team USA's roster could look like in next year's World Baseball Classic
-
Laird homers, baseball resumes in Japan
Teams in Japan have started playing practice games following their COVID-19 shutdown
-
Manfred defends Astros' punishment
The MLB commissioner was asked plenty of questions about the Astros on Sunday
-
Live updates: 2020 HoF announcement
The results of the BBWAA vote for the 2020 Hall of Fame class were announced on Tuesday